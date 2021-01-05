WWE taped the following matches on Monday night to air on this week’s Main Event episode, the first of 2021:
* Slapjack vs. Akira Tozawa
* Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak
Gulak debuted a new theme song at last night’s tapings. He also debuted a new look with tights, as seen in the photo below from the tapings.
You can click here for full Main Event spoilers from last night.
Main Event Spoilers: Ricochet vs Drew Gulak#WWEThunderdome #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/h2PMYByAWd
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) January 5, 2021
