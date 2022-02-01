RAW Superstar Apollo Crews spoke with Nick Hausman during Royal Rumble Weekend and revealed several WWE NXT Superstars he’d like to work with.

“There’s a lot of talent down there,” Crews admitted. “This is a guy that’s actually another indie guy, but Pete Dunne, he’s so talented. Tommaso Ciampa is another one, he just lost the title, but these are guys I am more familiar with. I’ve had the chance to work with Pete Dunne, but it was in a multi-man match or something, but never anything that was one on one.

“Walter, he’s another guy, Gunther, sorry about that, I got that one wrong. Roddy, Roddy Strong. Those four or five guys I would love to mix it up with a little bit.”

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to The Wrestling Inc. Daily for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.