Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on My Mom’s Basement to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

The transition from no crowds to live crowds:

Yeah, man. Honestly, you know that right on the head with that one. I was. When I first debuted I was so pumped. I was so excited. Like, my blood was rushing. I was freaking like, it was hard to stop me like I was so excited. I just remember everyone telling me, ‘Man, just wait till we get back to the live crowd. It’s a different vibe, the different energy’ and I’m like, ‘How could it be a different energy man? I’m like I have freaking loads of energy in here. How is it going to be any different?’ Sure enough, man that first show with the live crowd on that six man tag, we go out there and first thing man my blood is just boiling. I’ve got goosebumps everywhere and it’s like, I go in there and I have energy to run 10 matches, like it’s absolutely crazy. Just the level of energy that the crowd just brings to you in there with that whole building just, you know, rumbling and it’s awesome.”

Wrestling in Madison Square Garden:

It’s crazy man. Again, this is one of the things that I shouldn’t be doing right? Like, I shouldn’t be in the position that I’m currently in. I’m so blessed and so fortunate to be in it. But you know, that night, it was SmackDown and it was our first time back at MSG. I remember I wrestled Sami Zayn that night. I was so excited because I wrestled at Madison Square Garden, you know, it’s everyone’s dream. The next thing you know, something happened where we were like, ‘Hey, you guys are in the dark match now with Cena’, and we’re like, ‘Alright, cool’, Then Vince is walking out and he goes, ‘What’s better than wrestling at the Garden once? He said, ‘Wrestling at the garden twice? I was like, ‘Hell yeah, man, this is awesome. Let’s go out there and do it.’ So you know, we went out there and rocked the house again.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription