Reality TV star Paola Blaze (aka Paola Mayfield) is set to continue working with the NWA.

The former 90 Day Fiance star made her NWA debut at the all-women’s EmPowerrr pay-per-view back in the summer, and has made some appearances since then on NWA Powerrr, but now she’s confirmed in an upcoming Fightful interview that she is booked for the NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view on December 4.

It was noted that Paola has not signed with the NWA yet.

After appearing at the NWA women’s pay-per-view, Paola made her in-ring debut the next night in a dark match at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view, teaming with Taryn Terrell and Jennacide for a loss to Allysin Kay, Lady Frost and Marti Belle. She has since took a singles loss to Belle on Powerrr, and teamed with Jennacide for a loss to NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions Kay and Belle. Paola just made her indie debut earlier this year.

Paola is the current Atomic Wrestling Women’s Champion and will defend that title on November 27 at their Fatal Feast event in Melbourne, Florida. The FITE TV taping will see Paola defend in a Triple Threat against Jodi Morton and Chelsea Durden.

