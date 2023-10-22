Why was CM Punk in Chicago on Saturday night?

As noted, “The Best in the World” was expected to be in his hometown of Chi-Town to attend the NHL Chicago Blackhawks home opener, not for the IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 premium live event in the same city at Cicero Stadium.

It turns out Punk indeed attended the game, as he was featured as the narrator in the opening video for the game at the United Center. He also introduced the team.

Punk would go on to attend the game and was even shown on the Jumbotron at the United Center.