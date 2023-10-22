As Jim Ross noted, he and a fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend reunited for a meal this weekend.

“Good Ole’ J.R.” mentioned on the broadcast during AEW Collision on Saturday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., that while he was in town, he met up with Jerry “The King” Lawler for breakfast.

The AEW commentator shared a photo of the two reuniting for a meal in “The King’s” hometown via his official Facebook page on Saturday.

“Breakfast with the King in Memphis,” read the caption to the photo, which you can check out below.