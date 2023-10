A familiar face was backstage at the AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII event on Saturday night.

PWInsider.com is reporting that former IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan was backstage at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

As noted, Callihan’s contract with IMPACT recently expired, and he has been rumored to possibly turn up in WWE or AEW in the future.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Sami Callihan’s future continue to surface.