ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley’s sons, Terrence and Terrell Hughes, were in action. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Angelico defeated Metallik.

*Leyla Hirsch defeated an unannounced competitor.

*Dalton Castle defeated Anthony Henry.

*Diamante & Mercedes Martinez defeated ROH Women’s Champion Athena & Billie Starkz when Starkz was pinned.

*Kyle Fletcher pinned Willie Mack.

*Gravity defeated Slim J, Gringo Loco and Blake Christian in a four way.

*The Infantry defeated Terrence and Terrell Hughes.

*Lee Moriarty defeated Darius Martin.

*Rachael Ellering defeated Robyn Renegade.

*The Gates of Agony defeated The Iron Savages and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.