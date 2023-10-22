ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV.
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley’s sons, Terrence and Terrell Hughes, were in action. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:
*Angelico defeated Metallik.
*Leyla Hirsch defeated an unannounced competitor.
*Dalton Castle defeated Anthony Henry.
*Diamante & Mercedes Martinez defeated ROH Women’s Champion Athena & Billie Starkz when Starkz was pinned.
*Kyle Fletcher pinned Willie Mack.
*Gravity defeated Slim J, Gringo Loco and Blake Christian in a four way.
*The Infantry defeated Terrence and Terrell Hughes.
*Lee Moriarty defeated Darius Martin.
*Rachael Ellering defeated Robyn Renegade.
*The Gates of Agony defeated The Iron Savages and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.