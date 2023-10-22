During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ric Flair discussed why he’s not listed on his own Mount Rushmore of influential wrestlers.

The WWE Hall of Famer named Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

“I think it’s better to have somebody else put you there. My Mount Rushmore in terms of importance to the business is Stone Cold, Hulk, obviously, Undertaker, and I think Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is the greatest performer of all time in our business. I can do a little of everything. That doesn’t make me the best. I’m just being me [laughs]. I never say stuff like that. I consider myself to be lucky to be considered one of the best.”

Flair also explained why The Rock is not on the list.

“He would be, except he didn’t stay long enough. I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It’s hard to be really good, and The Rock was great. But he took off. He’s on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else, and I remain very close to him.”

H/T to Fightful for the quotes