– Following his appearance at the IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 premium live event on Saturday night, Juventud Guerrera is working on a freelance basis with the company. He is scheduled to work the Bound For Glory Fallout taping.

– Prior to the Bound For Glory 2023 PLE last night, TNA taped Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tasha Steelz vs. MK Ultra.

– Among the reasons for the rebranding of IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA was for general buzz and to unite the history of the company, which was initially known as NWA: TNA, before changing to TNA Wrestling and then IMPACT Wrestling. There will be a complete presentation shift in their programming, from venues to production, logos and the overall look. For more backstage news on the rebranding, click here.