Regarding the latest COVID-19 outbreak from WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center, Fightful Select reports that a large number of the roster was kept off Wednesday’s NXT TV taping and several extras that were to be used in the crowd were either sent home or had to end up working the women’s Battle Royal that opened the show. This is why the crowd was very limited.

It was also noted that NXT developmental trainees were spending 4 days a week training at the makeshift Performance Center facility, with coronavirus testing taking place at least weekly. Talents are also to be tested before any show they’re appearing on. Training continues at the makeshift facility while the main Performance Center undergoes renovations.

