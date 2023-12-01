CM Punk’s return to WWE was kicked off with a promo on last Monday’s Raw, one which saw the former multi-time world champion claim that “he’s home” before reminding the locker room that he is the Best In The World and is coming for everything he didn’t get the first time. Many fans were thrown for a loop as they expected the rebellious Punk to mention his ugly departure from AEW, but there’s a good reason that did not happen.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk is under an NDA and will not be able to address what happened in AEW on WWE programming. The same can be said for AEW President Tony Khan and the number of AEW stars Punk got into scuffles with, including Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Jack Perry. It is not mentioned if Kenny Omega is under an NDA but one would assume since he was in the room during the Brawl Out incident.

AEW world champion MJF has mentioned Punk on AEW programming, but only in the matter of the feud they had while Punk was still with the company.