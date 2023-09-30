As previously reported, Matt Riddle accused a New York City airport police officer of sexual harassment earlier this in an Instagram post before he missed a Raw event. He later deleted the post.

The Port Authority officers received a call about a disorderly person who turned out to be Riddle. He spoke with the police, and no report was filed, although the Port Authority has launched an investigation into the matter. He was also pulled from house shows before they released him, among other talent.

TMZ has released footage of Riddle appearing to be drunk at the airport while waiting for his flight.

Witnesses reported that Riddle waited out the delay while enjoying drinks and yelling at passengers. He even grabbed a microphone and shouted into it. Although everyone else boarded the flight, Riddle was not allowed to board due to his condition.

The police were called due to his disorderly behavior, but no report was filed as Riddle apologized for his actions and was let go.