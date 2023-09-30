Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about TNA Wrestling bringing in MMA fighter Frank Trigg for an MMA match with AJ Styles in 2008, Mick Foley joining the promotion and more. Here are the highlights:

On Frank Trigg having an MMA match with AJ Styles:

“I thought he did well. I mean, at least it was an MMA-style match. I don’t think Frank Trigg was really ready to do a pro wrestling match, and unfortunately Frank didn’t really train for a pro wrestling match. It was more MMA style, but I think that Frank could have transferred over pretty well. He just never made that commitment. He didn’t. He never made the commitment. He would have told Dixie Carter, listen, I really want to do this. I want to train God, bring me to Nashville, let me train for a couple of months. Get ready. I think he could have done it.”

On Mick Foley joining TNA in 2008:

“Mick is not only a great wrestler and I knew he wasn’t going to wrestle much, but he was entertaining and funny as hell. I mean, he was a lot of fun to work with. I knew that I would be able to have more diversity by having Mick Foley there because I knew that we could do some funny stuff. Entertaining stuff.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.