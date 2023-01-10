Renee Paquette applauds Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) and Naomi for having the balls to test free agency.

Paquette discussed this topic on the latest edition of her Sessions podcast, where she praises both women for turning down WWE money and taking a chance on themselves in the competitive wrestling market, especially Mercedes. Check out Paquette’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Applauds the balls of Mercedes and Naomi for testing free agency:

For me, having worked with her at such an early time, met her in NXT, watched her rise through WWE, watched those ups and those downs, those times of kind of stepping out, after Wrestlemania, after losing the tag titles, having that moment, kind of leaving for a little while, spending some time in Japan. I believe she spent some time in Mexico. To seeing what she has done now from whatever exactly happened on her and Trinity(also known as Naomi in WWE) walking out from WWE, I really applaud the balls of this women.

How it’s not easy to walk away from the huge amount of money WWE offers:

It’s not easy. I know a lot of people if you want to watch from the outside and be like, ‘yeah, you know what, it’s good. Leave that company. Go do whatever.’ It’s not fu*cking easy to walk away from making a good amount of money.

