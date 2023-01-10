Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors has led to an update on a previous lawsuit that was filed, with that suit now moving forward.

Parties in the WWE shareholder derivative lawsuits that were filed in the summer by multiple law firms following the accusations against McMahon received an update from the attorneys this week, noting that they are moving forward and likely have enough to file a breach of a fiduciary lawsuit.

You can click here to read the report from last June, which includes multiple announcements from various law firms. The Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP announced then that they were investigating WWE’s Directors and Officers for potential breach of fiduciary duties. Those attorneys issued the following update to involved parties this week:

I hope you had a great holiday season. I’m writing with an update on WWE. We have been working with the company for several months and have received several internal documents, which we have been reviewing. We expect to get an additional batch of documents this week. You also may have seen the news this past week about Vince McMahon forcing his way back onto the board, along with a major board shakeup. As a result, we believe there is enough of a basis to bring a breach of a fiduciary lawsuit. We hope to file a complaint against McMahon and possibly other directors/officers for breaching their duties to WWE and its shareholders. We should have a draft for you to review in the next couple of days. It will also require a signature on a one-page verification which we will also send. In the meantime, do you have a phone number we could use in case we need to contact you that way? Please let me know if you have any questions about anything.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.