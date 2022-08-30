Renee Paquette surprised fans when she posted a photo of herself alongside Kevin Owens, JBL, and Johnny Gargano at the WWE Performance Center last week.

It was later revealed that she was there to film content for A&E’s WWE Rivals. This is something she discussed during her podcast The Sessions. Paquette said they filmed five episodes.

“It’s fun to just troll a little bit. Post the glass (with a WWE logo), me and Kevin Owens, me and JBL, Johnny Gargano. It was a good crew. Of course, Freddie Prinze Jr hosted us doing WWE Rivals. Here’s what was really fun about it. Not only was it just fun to be…it’s the familiarity of it, we’re shooting at the PC, I’ve been here a million times, that familiarity is always fun. To then just shooting the breeze with these guys that I know so well and just being able to talk some wrestling. What was really fun is that I wasn’t the host of it. I just got to be a panelist. I really liked that,” she said.

Paquette continued by praising former creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr as the host.

“I was watching Freddie as the host, and he does a great job, and doing those A&E Rivals shows, all of those A&E documentary shows are so thoroughly done. He’s looking at his notes before we start shooting and it’s ‘this date, this date, this date, this pay-per-view, this finish.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, my brain would be rattled.’ He’s giving these beautiful introductions to each rivalry and each tent pole thing. He did an awesome job. I’m like, ‘I’m glad I don’t have to do that right now. I don’t know if I have the brain capacity for that.’ My brain is shot,” she said. “It’s also really funny to, doing something like the WWE Rivals show where, you can talk about the rival that we saw on television, but we’re also talking about things that happened behind the scenes and real life stuff. It’s really weaving that tapestry of what information are we actually putting out there, what happened when, what’s the timeline.”

