Ricky Starks took part in a Bleacher Report AMA to promote Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

During it, he was asked if his pose came from the late Michael Jackson. He said it has nothing to do with the legendary singer.

“No. I am not a Michael Jackson fan. I am a Prince fan. If anything, not to say MJ isn’t good but anything past ‘Off The Wall’ I do not care for. My taunt came from when I was younger. I would grab my head when I was feeling good about myself or some food was good. I saw a picture of it recently and it kind of stuck when I started doing it. It’s just one of those moments you feel when you’re doing something good and feeling right. It’s like one of those statue poses in the Greek or Roman era.”

Starks will wrestle Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW All Out in a match between former Team Taz members. Starks noted that after this match he looks to become the AEW World Champion.