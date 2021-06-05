AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed on an episode of Busted Open Radio that the Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy world title matchup, which was originally scheduled for Friday June 11th, would now be taking place on the June 26th show airing on Saturday Night.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio this is being done because Khan wants the show to have a “big fight feel,” and potentially help boost ticket sales for the live crowd. The 26th show will also be occurring live, as opposed to the June 11th program which will be taped.

Jungle Boy earned his AEW world title opportunity by winning the Casino Battle Royal at last week’s Double or Nothing pay per view.

