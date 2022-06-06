The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) C.O.S event that took place on Sunday night from the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

– GCW Extreme Championship: AJ Gray (c) def. Cole Radrick, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Wayne, and AKIRA

– Masha Slamovich def. LuFisto

– Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. IronBeast (Shane Mercer & KTB)

– Sawyer Wreck def. Joey Janela

– Matt Cardona announces that he could miss up to five months with a torn bicep.

– Blake Christian def. Matt Cardona

– Los Masizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) def. Rina Yamashita & Toru Sugiura

– GCW Ultraviolent Championship – Cage of Survival: Alex Colon def. John Wayne Murdoch (c) to win the title.