The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Gateway To The Death event that took place on Friday night in St. Louis, Missouri, courtesy of Fightful:

Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco

2 Cold Scorpio def. Allie Katch

Ninja Mack def. Axton Ray

Nick Wayne def. Tony Deppen

Davey Richards def. Joey Janela

Jordan Oliver def. Dark Sheik

EFFY def. Delirious

Lucha Extrema Match : Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd

GCW Ultraviolent Championship : Alex Colon (c) def. Cole Radrick