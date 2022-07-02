The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Gateway To The Death event that took place on Friday night in St. Louis, Missouri, courtesy of Fightful:
- Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco
- 2 Cold Scorpio def. Allie Katch
- Ninja Mack def. Axton Ray
- Nick Wayne def. Tony Deppen
- Davey Richards def. Joey Janela
- Jordan Oliver def. Dark Sheik
- EFFY def. Delirious
- Lucha Extrema Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) def. Cole Radrick