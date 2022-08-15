The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Homecoming Weekend – Night 2 event that took place on Sunday night Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:
- Cole Radrick (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray
- Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik
- Ninja Mack def. Kevin Blackwood
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) def. Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, and Nick Wayne
- Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie
- BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans & Everett Connors
- Death Match for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Sawyer Wreck
- Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon defeated Los Macizos