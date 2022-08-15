The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Homecoming Weekend – Night 2 event that took place on Sunday night Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

Cole Radrick (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray

Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik

Ninja Mack def. Kevin Blackwood

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) def. Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, and Nick Wayne

Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans & Everett Connors

Death Match for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship : Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Sawyer Wreck

Death Match : John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon defeated Los Macizos