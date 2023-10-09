The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Night Two – The Art of War Games event that took place on Sunday night in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of PWPonderings:

Masha Slamovich def. Jack Cartwheel

Tony Deppen def. Shane Mercer

Blake Christian & Charles Mason vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) ends in a no contest

BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) & Rina Yamashita def. Blake Christian, Charles Mason & Parrow

Deathmatch: Takashi Sasaki, Toru Sugiura & Violento Jack def. Joey Janela, Jimmy Lloyd & Sawyer Wreck

East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) def. Alec Price & Cole Radrick

Death Match: Masashi Takeda def. Mance Warner

Death Match: Jun Kasai def. Matt Tremont