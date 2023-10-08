Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the October 6, 2023, Fastlane “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 10/6/2023

* Michael Hayes produced LA Knight’s promo

* Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Bayley & IYO SKY

* Jason Jordan produced Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

* Jamie Noble produced Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee

* Michael Hayes produced LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

* Adam Pearce produced Michin & Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (Dark Match)

Other Notes

* Damian Priest was legitimately not cleared to compete on Monday, but was cleared in time for Friday’s show

* Bobby Lashley wrestled his first match for WWE since May of 2023 on Friday night

* WWE is reportedly looking to stack the deck for multiple shows next week