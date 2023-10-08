Merchandise sales may have played a role in WWE putting gold on the make-shift duo of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Fightful Select is reporting that Uso’s merchandise sales were particularly strong throughout the month of September.

As noted, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes each placed in the top ten merchandise movers for WWE in the month of September.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that part of the reason WWE opted to give Jey Uso a singles push on a different brand from The Bloodline was because of his strong merchandise sales.

Apparently at WWE live events in particular, Uso’s merchandise was selling well, which played a big role in WWE making the move to give Uso a run on Raw in a storyline involving Rhodes, John Cena and LA Knight.