The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Settlement Series event that took place on Sunday night from Ridgefield Park in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

Nick Wayne def. Dyln McKay

Big Vin def. Austin Luke

Ellis Taylor def. Charlie Tiger

2 Hot Steve Scott def. Brandon Kirk

Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers

Axton Ray def. Azrieal

Akira def. Janai Kai

Best of 7 Series: Griff Reefer (4) def. Deklan Grant (2)

Yoya def. Charles Mason after BUSSYPREMECOURT reversed the decision.