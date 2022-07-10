The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Settlement Series event that took place on Sunday night from Ridgefield Park in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:
- Nick Wayne def. Dyln McKay
- Big Vin def. Austin Luke
- Ellis Taylor def. Charlie Tiger
- 2 Hot Steve Scott def. Brandon Kirk
- Alec Price def. Marcus Mathers
- Axton Ray def. Azrieal
- Akira def. Janai Kai
- Best of 7 Series: Griff Reefer (4) def. Deklan Grant (2)
- Yoya def. Charles Mason after BUSSYPREMECOURT reversed the decision.