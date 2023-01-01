The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Til Infinity event that took place on Saturday night at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of CageMatch:

East Coast Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) defeat Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) (15:52)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Kerry Morton (c) defeats Jimmy Lloyd (7:30)

Effy defeats Blake Christian (11:46)

Tony Deppen defeats Leon Slater (13:17)

Maki Itoh defeats Allie Katch (11:36)

GCW Tag Team Title Death Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) defeat AKIRA & Masha Slamovich (15:42)

Cole Radrick, Dark Sheik & The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) defeat Axton Ray, Rob Shit, Sam Stackhouse & Shane Mercer (12:06)

Mike Bailey defeats 2 Cold Scorpio (16:51)

Willie Mack defeats Starboy Charlie (14:59)

John Wayne Murdoch defeats Sawyer Wreck (7:14)

YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) defeat Billie Starkz & Brogan Finlay (7:28)