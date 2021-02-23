AEW held another round of the women’s eliminator title tournament matches on their Youtube channel last night, which saw the United States bracket finish its first round and the Japanese side solidify its finals. Check out the results and the updated brackets below.

-Nyla Rose defeated Tay Conti to advance to the U.S. Semifinals

-Yuka Sakazaki defeated Emi Sakura to advance to the Japanese Finals

-Ryo Mizunami defeated Aja Kong to advance to the Japanese Finals

-Britt Baker defeated Madi Wrenkowski to advance to the U.S. Semifinals

UPDATED BRACKET

-Thunder Rosa versus Riho U.S. Semifinal

-Britt Baker versus Nyla Rose U.S. Semifinal

-Ryo Mizunam versus Yuka Sakazaki Japanese Final