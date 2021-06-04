During his appearance on Out of Character, Rey Mysterio spoke highly of Santos Escobar. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s awesome and can go. Great mic skills, very smart, awesome friend. The fact that he’s been given an opportunity and has taken advantage of it, that’s what it’s all about. Wrestling is in his blood and his genes. I was good friends with his father and he was awesome. The fact that I shared the ring with his father and could possibly share the ring with Escobar is history.

