Rhea Ripley made an appearance on the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former NXT Women’s Champion was asked whether she would want to make a return to NXT, which is now called NXT 2.0.

“I would love to. Honestly, I miss NXT. Right now, how it’s all changed, I don’t know if I would really fit in. When it was the metal scene and very grungy, I loved NXT. I’m not saying the one now is bad or anything, but it’s definitely more for the up-and-comers, and everyone is trying to make a name for themselves. But, saying that, I would definitely go back in a heartbeat, especially to help my girl, Raquel Gonzalez. I don’t like the way she gets jumped. I got her back.”

