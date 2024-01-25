Rhea Ripley gives her thoughts on being compared to Chyna.

The WWE women’s champion spoke about the Ninth Wonder of the World, who tragically passed away in 2016, during a recent interview with The Ringer. Ripley brings up how Triple H “definitely puts her next to Chyna” in terms of how she is booked.

Hunter definitely likes to put me next to Chyna. We didn’t actually have like a sitdown conversation about how my career would pan out. We sort of just let it all grow, in a way, naturally.

The champ then goes on to praise Chyna, stating that she paved a path and proved that women could be just as dangerous/creditable as the men.

She paved the way in the way that she got in the ring with the men, and she proved that women can beat up men and be just as good as them. Where I’m sort of following on with that, but I’m trying to make my own name for myself at the same time.

This weekend WWE will be running its annual Royal Rumble premium live event. As of this writing, Ripley has not been booked for the show.