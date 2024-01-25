Big E turned a bunch of heads in 2019 when he said on the New Day’s podcast that he doesn’t care about great matches, he just wants to see “Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat” inside the ring.

The former WWE Champion was asked about this during his latest appearance on The Bump, where he thought it was very cool that people still remember his famous rant from years ago.

It’s very cool, it’s very cool for me. I didn’t expect it to take off. Wasn’t it from 2019? It’s like five years later, and the fact that people are chanting ‘meat’ in matches, the fact that my timeline is regularly flooded with big meaty men quotes, it’s amazing. Very silly, very nonsensical.

Big E later jokes that he would love for WWE to hold a Meaty Men invitational, some type of huge meat men match that happens at WrestleMania.

But actually I had a conversation with my man Woods, and he floated an idea that I think is fascinating. Some sort of a meaty men invitational, I think to be held at WrestleMania. Imagine, just the largest, most bulbous, most girthy men on the roster, all gathering in one match to decide who is worthy of being the meatiest man on God’s green earth. Imagine that. Imagine me showing up to their homes, ringing their doorbells like Ed McMahon back in the day, saying ‘Hello, dear sir, you’ve been selected to take part in an event, a historic event, one that will not be forgotten, and you will face other men with chests that extend, one of those extending chests, [laughs], you know what I mean? You will be in the ring with other men. Yes, the chest has to come out. You’ve been selected to be in the match, and you will have the opportunity to be in the first match ever to decide who is the meatiest man.’ I think that’s is a worthy match for WrestleMania. We got some powerhouses on the roster. You think about Omos, Ivar, Bronson Reed. [Matt Camp names Oba Femi.] Oba Femi, young king, killing it out here. So you got some men out here who are worthy. But if we get this thing rolling around, I might be on the lookout. You might be scouting, taking some notes. You might see me pop up in an arena here and there. But it’s something that I’m really passionate about, seeing where the industry is going. Look, I have a lot of respect for the Ricochets of the world. But sometimes you need to highlight the men with the extended chests, the shelves. Can I read a book on it? That’s what I want to know.”

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, Big E is still on the sidelines due to the neck injury he sustained back in 2022. There is no timetable on when he could return. Check out the latest edition of The Bump below.

