During his appearance on the In The Cut Podcast, Rhino spoke on his most recent run with IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m a little older, a little wiser, more experienced, not only in life, but you know, in the wrestling business, and, you know, this, I bring more, I think, to the table, you know, because of those reasons, you know, and I haven’t been, I haven’t been the old, the ECW Rhino since, you know, 2000. So early 2000. So, it’s, it’s, it’s good, you know, because fans will be able to see that side of me, you know, since I joined violent by design, so and that’s one of the things the wrestling fans were very excited about when I joined biome by design.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: In The Cut Podcast. H/T 411Mania.