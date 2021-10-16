WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is among the sports stars announced as honorary hosts at a fundraiser being held by former U.S. President and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump.

Other notable honorary hosts for the event are Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, former NFL star Doug Flutie, country music singer Brian Kelley, and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, among others. As you might imagine, Flair and the other honorary hosts are receiving backlash on Twitter for accepting the gig.

The fundraiser is being hosted by Trump and the Georgia Senate campaign of former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 1.

The full announcement on the fundraiser can be seen below:

Trump is hosting a fundraiser for Senate candidate @HerschelWalker in Florida with several sports figures serving as honorary hosts including Tom Glavine, Doug Flutie and … Ric Flair. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/ZCUnH5MCwQ — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 15, 2021

