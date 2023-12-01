Ric Flair issues a statement regarding last night’s AEW Rampage tapings.

The Nature Boy joined Sting in the ring for a promo to hype The Icon’s road to Revolution 2024, where he will be wrestling his final matchup. However, Flair did ad-lib a line that caused a bunch of controversy online. According to fans who attended the event, Flair “invited all the women in the audience from ages 18-28 to meet him in his hotel room. No boyfriends or husbands.” The line is expected to be removed from the Rampage broadcast tomorrow night but that is not yet confirmed.

Today, Flair apologizes for the line, but adds that he is sick of the negativity that surrounds the wrestling community. The former 16-time world champion later tells Tony Khan that he will walk away from his AEW deal if Khan thinks he is embarrassing his company.

I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!

You can check out Flair’s post below.