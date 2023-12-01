Claudio Castagnoli is looking toward AEW All In 2024.

The company star and former ROH World Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The Sun Sport, where he was asked if he would rather have a singles matchup at the annual event, which takes place from Wembley Stadium in London.

I mean, yeah, I’d love to have a singles match just because that would be cool to check that off my personal to-do list. If not, another eight man tag with the Blackpool Combat Club. Whenever I’m in the ring with those guys, it’s just fun. You just look over, it’s Mox and Bryan and Yuta and you’re just like it’s great, I’m surrounded by all my friends, let’s have some fun.

The Swiss-Superman teamed up with his fellow Blackpool Combat brothers (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, Ortiz) at this year’s All In, but were defeated by the opposing team that featured Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, and Eddie Kingston.

In a separate nterview, Claudio spoke about the current state of ROH and how he misses the brand taping shows in Orlando, Florida. You can read about that here.