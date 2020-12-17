Ric Flair is a big fan of The Undertaker’s as he respects both the character and the man behind the gimmick.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the career of The Deadman during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week.

According to Flair, Taker isn’t just a good worker, but a great one.

Yes. When I first saw him up there, it’s called ‘living your gimmick’ and the reason this is such a phenomenal story is that even at night, you know, Mark came out of character and would be social. During the day, he didn’t do any interviews. I don’t think it cost him any money because, I am sure the company paid a good salary. He didn’t do Comic-Cons, he didn’t go do radio interviews… he just remained in that character. I think that special, The Last Ride, that they did on him – which I thought was every bit as good for our business and for him as The Last Dance was for Michael (Jordan). The two eras were approximately at the same time. But it just showed the inside of what happened, for 30 years – beat up and surgeries. And Mark at 6’10” and 300 pounds… guys jumping off the top rope, there are 10 of them doing every night. But they’re not 6’10” and 300 pounds. His timing and knowledge – but always staying in character. The people who worked around his character are the ones that had great matches with him. Because he is a great worker – not ‘good’, but ‘great’.

