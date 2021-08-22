As seen at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Peacock, Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H to win the Raw Women’s Title.

Charlotte’s father, Ric Flair, took to Twitter this morning to comment on the title win. He wrote the following:

“I Don’t Want To Say I Told You So, But I Told You So! The Queen Stands Alone In @WWE! She Proved Once Again That She Is The Greatest Women’s Wrestler Of All Time. There’s No Denying That Truth! So Proud! Congrats Queen @MsCharlotteWWE! WOOOOO! #SummerSlam.”