Bleacher Report writer Erik Beaston recently released a column making a case for AEW superstar Chris Jericho being called the Greatest of All Time, with Beaston listing the Demo God’s latest run with AEW as a big deciding factor for the GOAT title.

One person who greatly disagrees with that is the legendary Ric Flair, who wrote on Twitter that Jericho, like Becky Lynch, will never top the Nature Boy. He writes, “You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me! First, It Was THE MAN, And We Know Who Won That! They Still Don’t Own It! And Now I Have To Deal With This! @ErikBeaston, Have You Lost Your Mind? Good Lord!”

