Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast including whether he would be interested in working as a manager or backstage producer in WWE, AEW, or Impact Wrestling

Flair said he thinks he’s too good for the spot and they won’t offer it to him.

“Absolutely for AEW or WWE, but they won’t. Because I’m too good at what I do, even at my age,” said Flair. “I’m not talking about being a producer, not being a writer. I don’t mean that. I’m talking about (if) they give me a microphone and they let me have at it. I mean, you tell me.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc