WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says he’s “so disappointed” with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who will face his daughter, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

We noted earlier this week how The Nature Boy responded to The Man’s RAW promo about Charlotte, which you can read about here. In an update, Lynch spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and addressed Flair’s “really sad” response, revealing that she almost fired back at him but had second thoughts and deleted it.

“Look, I saw that tweet. The one you’re referring too, the one I’m referring to,” Lynch said. “I wrote out a response that would’ve been quite biting, and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad. This a legend at one point. This legend, a 16 World Champion Ric Flair, is now jealous of me. That’s cool, it’s cool for me. And he’s now trying to use me to get clout, to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a bit of a hole with other things. So I kind of just was like ‘ah, let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad’, you know? It’s kind of sad.”

It appears Lynch was referring to Flair getting heat over the recent Dark Side of the Ring episode on WWE’s infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” in 2002. Flair was accused of sexually assaulting a flight attendant on the flight, and the DSOTR episode brought everything back up. Flair has denied the accusations.

Flair took to Twitter today and responded to Lynch’s comments on The MMA Hour. He referenced how he sold the trademark for “The Man” to WWE, and said it made him nothing but allowed Lynch to make millions of dollars.

Flair also took a shot at Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins.

“So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband,” he wrote.

Lynch has not responded to Flair’s tweet as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Flair’s full tweet below:

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2021

