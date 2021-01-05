During an interview with CBS Sports, Ric Flair spoke on how he doesn’t let social media criticism of Charlotte Flair get to him. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m not so much bothered by it. I just laugh at it. It’s really sad the impact that social media can have on people. She’s got thick skin. Wrestling is the only sport where somebody can’t be the best. If they can argue on TV who is better — Aaron Rodgers or Mahomes, right? Or they can argue who is better — Justin Thomas or Tiger Woods, right? In other words, there’s someone that’s the best in everything, right? Of course there is. She’s the best. That’s tough to argue about. What do you want to argue about? Who’s the better athlete? Who played Division I sports? Who was an All-American in high school? What’s there to argue about? When she walked out the door at TLC, what did you think? That’s star-power.

Credit: CBS Sports.