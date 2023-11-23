Ric Flair discusses his signing with AEW.

The former 16-time world champion spoke about his new venture during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. Flair says that his decision to join AEW did ruffle some feathers, though he is certain not to name exactly who.

I think some people are upset with me now that I went to work at AEW. I don’t know why. If you’re acknowledging, and you think I’ve contributed to the business, and I know I have because I hear it every day, you would think they would let me do whatever I want to do. As long as it doesn’t affect them. I’m not going to get on TV and say ‘AEW is better,’ I’m not doing something stupid. I’m just working. That’s all I know how to do. They’re mad. Not mad, but they did something…I’ll tell you off camera.

Flair last appeared for AEW at Full Gear, where he got physical with Christian Cage, who returned the favor by hitting the Nature Boy in the family jewels.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)