Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair talked about their relationship as well as The Undertaker’s ability in the ring. Before praising the star’s overall star power, the WWE Hall of Famer compared him to Bruiser Brody.

“I’ve always had great chemistry with him. I mean, he’s you know, it’s not even arguable. He’s the best big man ever. He’s right there with Brody, I think overall he’s better than Brody. Brody was a big guy like he is and Brody could do a lot of stuff that people didn’t realise, they didn’t look at the athleticism, when you wrestle a guy for an hour you get to know him real well and he was a good athlete. But as far as Undertaker goes man, and for walking on the ropes and all that stuff and and really, really making that character so believable, so strong. I’ve said it before, with all the buildings in Europe, there’ll be 1000 Undertaker [fans] standing in line to get in. I mean, the merchandise that he has sold and the love they have for that character, man, I hope that my documentary comes out to be half as good as The Last Ride. looked. I thought that was fantastic.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription