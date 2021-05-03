Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will be in action on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced that the Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will be in action this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Following a successful championship title defense against ex-Dynasty member Gino Medina, the Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will return to action this week on FUSION.

With momentum on his side, 1/2 of the “Dynastic Bros” looks to to set the tone for a new chapter of his reign.

What does Holliday have in mind?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

•A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship

•Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday in action!

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.