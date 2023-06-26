Richard Holliday opens up about his first match back after his cancer went into remission.

The former MLW star appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his return match that took place at the June 10th Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling’s ‘Rarefied Air’ event. Holliday says that the match felt special to him, especially since he had a ton of family and friends there to support him. It is for these reasons that he tells the show hosts that he will not watch it back.

It was special. I joke around, and I say, ‘I’ll never watch the match back.’ I won’t. I’ll never watch that match back because I just want it to remain as pure as possible in my mind,” he said. “I’ll go back and watch and go, ‘I didn’t like that. That didn’t look great. Why did I do this?’ I don’t want to do that. I want to leave that match as is. It felt fantastic. To have my family there, my friends there. I didn’t pull any punches.

Holliday adds that he didn’t hold anything back in the matchup, and felt like he didn’t miss a beat. He adds that he was very tunnel-visioned on that one event and forgot that he has a bunch of dates coming up.

We went like 25 minutes. I did as much as I could, and I didn’t hold anything back. It felt like I didn’t miss a beat. People told me I didn’t miss a beat, and I’ll take their word for it because I’m not going to watch it back. It was everything I could have wanted, and I was so happy that I did it because now it’s in the rearview. I was so tunnel-visioned on that one match that I almost kind of forgot that I have a schedule going forward. I was like, ‘June 10, I have to do this match and train for this and look as good as I can, present the best package that I could,’ and then I did. Then, I had a match on Thursday, and it was, ‘Oh, I forgot I’m doing this full-time again.

In a separate interview, Holliday spoke about his love of baseball and how MLB star Anthony Rizzo had a similar battle with cancer like he had. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)