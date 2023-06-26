Will Ospreay wants a match with a man he idolized as a child, Naomichi Marufuji.

The Aerial Assassin spoke about the Japanese legend during the post-Forbidden Door 2 media scrum, where Ospreay celebrated his victory over Kenny Omega at the event in a crazy matchup that saw him regain the IWGP United States Championship. Ospreay mentioned that Marufuji’s 25th Anniversary show is coming up with Pro Wrestling NOAH and that he would love to be his opponent for that special event.

I kinda wanna throw this out there as well. Because while the conversation is on ‘Best in the World,’ I have taken so much from a man that I completely respect and admire. And I hold him in the highest regards. And in September, he is celebrating his 25th anniversary of being a pro wrestler. And I’ve just got to say it now: he was my idol growing up. I would love to be in the ring with Naomichi Marufuji if that was possible. And the ball is in NOAH’s court. I think we can work something out.

Marufuji has since responded to Ospreay’s challenge. He writes on Twitter, “A love call from a world-renowned top wrestler. Of course I’m happy. Any form of meeting in the ring would be very exciting. My 25th anniversary opponent is…And the day it was announced…probably soon.” You can check out the tweet and the entire Forbidden Door 2 media scrum below.

