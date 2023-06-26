Chris Hero is back.

The industry veteran and former WWE star recently took a trial job with AEW, where he was reportedly helping with producing and coaching for the company’s newest program, Collision. The Knockout King was backstage for last night’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view and shared a photo of himself alongside NJPW commentator Chris Carlton. Hero captions the photo with, “Just doing a little coaching at the #ForbiddenDoor.”

Just doing a little coaching at the #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/b19LYU7JzS — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) June 26, 2023

Prior to his work with AEW Hero landed a job as the booker of West Coast Pro Wrestling. You can read about that here.