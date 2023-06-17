A big name is reportedly going to be backstage for AEW ahead of this evening’s Collision premiere in Chicago.

According to Fightful Select, Chris Hero will be at tonight’s show and is being looked at for a permanent backstage role with the company. Hero is apparently having a trial run, with a full decision to come at a later time.

Hero, formerly known as Kassius Ohno, has not competed inside the ring since his second WWE departure a few years ago. It is not noted if he would ever wrestle for AEW but he does have a history with a number of talent on the roster.

