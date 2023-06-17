GUNTHER reacts to his recent showdown with Kevin Owens.

The Ring General and the Prizefighter met on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, a match that the current reigning Intercontinental Champion emerged victorious from. GUNTHER spoke about the bout during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.Co, where he praised Owens for having an intense energy that matches his own.

He seems to have some temper issues for some reason. I don’t know exactly what’s going on there. Overall, though, to get in the ring and have a singles match with him was really good. I think the energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It’s a very good contrast. I think if you visually look at us, people can really relate with someone standing up to a bully and not taking anything from him.

The matchup received critical acclaim from fans and analysts alike, especially from members of the IWC. GUNTHER says that he really enjoyed being in the ring with Owens, adding that the best types of matches are physical and how he doesn’t enjoy when a match is too crisp because it takes away from the realism.

I think that’s why people connected with that match and story in a very authentic way. Besides all of that, he’s been here for so long and has achieved a lot of great things. I really enjoyed being in the ring with him. He’s very intense. Very physical, as well. I like when my matches are — I’m not a believer that matches need to be crisp and beautiful all the time. The best matches are quite scrappy, if that makes sense? If it’s not beautiful, if it’s intense and brutal and very physical, I think that’s what people can relate to the most. I think that’s why we got the reaction to it we got.

In a separate interview, GUNTHER gave his thoughts on potentially breaking the Honky Tonk Man’s 454 day reign as Intercontinental Champion. You can read about that here. Check out his latest interview below.

